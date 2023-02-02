Random Acts of Kindness Week

The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, is thrilled to help facilitate kindness throughout the community by participating in Random Acts of Kindness Week from Feb. 12 –18. The library will also be participating in the first annual Kindness Experience for Random Acts of Kindness Day on Feb. 17. Teens and adults interested in participating can pick up materials from the library’s adult circulation desk starting on Feb. 9. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Mystery Book Club February meeting

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the The Library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets at the library the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. The next meeting is Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.

Program in a Bag for February

The Library, 202 S. Main, has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the February bag will be Take and Make Origami Flowers. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Feb. 16 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.

Moody Family History presentation at for Black History Month

Come learn about the Robert Moody family, who made their home in Eureka during the late 1800s and early 1900s. Moody was born free in Tennessee prior to the Civil War and had a fascinating life journey. The program will be presented both in-person and online via Zoom on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Registration is required before 4 p.m. on Feb. 14. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext. 1. To attend via Zoom, register online through the form on the library’s website. For more information, please visit the library website at https://www.eurekapl.org/.

Genealogy Meet-Up

Working on your family history? Genealogy Meet-Up is The Library’s informal discussion group to share your current research and get answers to your research questions. The group will be held simultaneously in person and via Zoom. Register now to join us on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. To attend via Zoom, register online using the program registration form found on the library’s website www.eurekapl.org. Registration will be open until 7 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Read Local at local author fair

The Library, 202 S. Main, will be hosting Read Local, the library’s new annual local author fair, on Feb. 25 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Eleven local authors from across central Illinois will be in attendance, writing everything from children’s picture books to YA fantasy novels to local history to different genres of adult fiction. The authors scheduled to attend are: Kate Bateman (Peoria), Molly Crusen Bishop (Chillicothe), Tish Cook (Dawson), Daniel Doty (Eureka), Karen Fyke (Eureka), Lorie Link (Canton), Beth Miller (El Paso), Brenda Padget a.k.a. Amanda Collins Beams (Springfield), Susan Reising (East Peoria), Otto Schafer (Mackinaw), and Deb Young (Eureka). Stop by the tables to chat, purchase books, and/or get a book signed. There will be fun activities and giveaways as well. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.