EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Crafting for a Cause drop-in program

Do you love crafting AND helping others? Then Crafting for a Cause at the Eureka Public Library is for you. Join us again in February to make greeting cards to send to Cards for a Cause, a nonprofit that gives the cards to sick or injured children in hospitals worldwide. For teen and adult patrons working on their Winter Reading BINGO Challenge cards, this is an easy and fun box to check off for the extra prize drawings. Supplies will be set up in the library’s program room all day on Feb. 3 and 4. This is a free drop-in program for all ages. For more information, visit the library’s website eurekapl.org.

DIY Valentine Stations for kids

Stop by the The Library, 202 S. Main, to make a card for Valentine’s Day. Stations will be set up in the children’s department Feb. 6 –14 during the library’s open hours. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website eurekapl.org.

Stop by to Ask a Genealogist

Researching your family tree, your old house, or curious about something in Eureka’s past? Stop by The Library, 202 S. Main, for some research assistance and hopefully some answers during our new fall genealogy/local history reference hours. Ask a Genealogist will be on the first and third Monday of each month from 6 – 7:30 p.m. The next sessions will be on Feb. 6 and Feb. 20. For more information, please call the library at 309-467-2922.

Take Your Child to the Library Day is back

For the first time since 2020, The Library is thrilled to be hosting a fun library-wide event for Take Your Child to the Library Day. Join us on Feb. 11 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. for games, prizes, crafts, activities, and fun for all. Explore the science kits and have fun using the microscopes at the science station. Build with our LEGO bricks, spin the Wheel of Prizes, hunt for sea creatures, take pictures in the photo corner, and make some fun crafts. Don't forget to check out books and enter your name in the book drawing! Plan for a lively and boisterous day at the library, visiting all of the stations set up throughout the entire building.

Take Your Child to the Library Day (TYCLD) is an international initiative that encourages families everywhere to take their children to their local library. Launched in 2011 at the Waterford Public Library in Connecticut by retired librarian Nadine Lipman with help from librarian Caitlin Augusta and author/illustrator Nancy Elizabeth Wallace, TYCLD raises community awareness about the importance of the library in the life of a child, and promotes library services and programs for children and families.

For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website eurekapl.org.