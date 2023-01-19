 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Winter Reading BINGO Challenge

Eureka Public Library's annual adult and teen winter reading program will run from Jan. 30 through March 4 this year. Registration is required and will begin on Jan. 23. Participants simply need to read at least two hours per week and at the end of the five weeks, participants enter their completed BINGO card into a drawing for a special gift basket. Participants will also be able to complete additional activities over the course of the program to win other fun prizes. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the program calendar on the library’s website at www.eurekapl.org.

Library’s Reading Buddies is back

Reading Buddies is back for the new year at The Library. Bring your own stuffed animal buddy to our 6-week after-school reading program for K – 4th grade. Reading Buddies will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 – 4p.m., starting Jan. 31. Registration is required for this free program. Sign up in the children’s library. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website, www.eurekapl.org.

