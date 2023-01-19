EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Eureka Public Library's annual adult and teen winter reading program will run from Jan. 30 through March 4 this year. Registration is required and will begin on Jan. 23. Participants simply need to read at least two hours per week and at the end of the five weeks, participants enter their completed BINGO card into a drawing for a special gift basket. Participants will also be able to complete additional activities over the course of the program to win other fun prizes. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the program calendar on the library’s website at www.eurekapl.org.