EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

ParkLands Foundation presenting at Eureka Public Library

Eureka Public Library will be hosting the ParkLands Foundation for a presentation on Restoring Native Ecosystems in the Mackinaw River Watershed as a part of the 2022 Summer Reading Program. Register now for this informational session hosted by ParkLands Stewardship Chair and Eureka College Professor, Katy Everett, Ph.D. at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5. Dr. Everett will share information about the local conservation land trust and its mission to preserve, protect, ecologically restore, and manage natural lands in our watershed and share opportunities for membership, public recreation and education, and scientific research. Register at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

The Library hosting Forest Park Nature Center’s Prairie Pathways presentation

Forest Park Nature Center is back for this year’s Summer Reading Program to present Prairie Pathways with nature talks and animal encounters. This free program will be held at the Eureka Lake Park Pavilion on Wednesday, July 6 from 1 – 2 p.m. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Crafting for a Cause teen program

Do you love crafting and helping others? Then this month’s Crafting for a Cause at the The Library is the program for you. Join us this month to make quick-release paracord bracelets to send to Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit that gives the paracord bracelets to troops and first responders overseas. The program is open to ages 12 – 17 and will be held in the library’s new outdoor pavilion on Wednesday, July 6 from 3 – 4 p.m. This is a free program and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Artist-in-Residence Pottery Demo

The Library has been thrilled to host local artist Tiffany Wyse-Fisher as the artist-in-residence for the 2022 Summer Reading Program. Stop by the library on Thursday, July 7 from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. to see her working on pottery and giving demonstrations using her pottery wheel in the library’s outdoor pavilion. This free program is sponsored by the Sun Foundation's Community Arts Access Grant - in collaboration with the Illinois Art Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Tie-Dye Friday

Tie-Dye Friday is back at The Library, 202 S. Main. The library will provide all of the tie-dye supplies, patrons just need to bring their own white cotton t-shirt or another item to tie-dye. This program is free and open to patrons of all ages. Tie-dye can get a little messy, so wearing old clothes is recommended. No need to register, simply stop by the library anytime between 2 - 3 pm on Friday, July 8. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

