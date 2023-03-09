Intro to Genealogy program

Register now for Intro to Genealogy at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. This introductory course, taught by librarian and genealogist Cindy O'Neill, will get you started with an overview of family tree structure, organizational tips, online search options, and types of documents to look for. The program will be held on March 18 at 9:30 a.m., both as a hybrid in-person/online program. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext.1. To attend via Zoom, register online using the program registration form found on the library’s website www.eurekapl.org. Registration is required before 7 p.m. on March 16.

Coaching Kids to Success program

Do you ever wish you had more tools to reach your children, especially in times of challenge? Veteran coach and parent educator, Dina Emser, will share some tools from her coaching experience that will help you build connections while helping your children develop what they need in order to succeed in life. Expect to come away with specific tools and practices you can use right away. There will be time for specific questions and comments. This free program will be held at the The Library, 202 S. Main, on March 21 at 6 p.m. Register before 10 a.m. on March 20 at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext. 1. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.

DIY Days

Drop by The Library for more DIY fun in the children’s library. DIY Art and LEGO Tables will be set up all day March 22 –25 while students in District 140 are on Spring Break. For more info, visit the library website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Share Your Story adult storytelling group

This month’s meeting of the Share Your Story adult storytelling group at The Library, 202 S. Main, will be March 22 at 11 a.m. The topic for the March meeting is birthday memories. This is a free program for patrons 18 and over. No registration is required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Library’s Program in a Bag for March

The Library, 202 S. Main, has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the March bag will be a Take and Make DIY Spring Kite Wreath. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on March 23 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.