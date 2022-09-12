EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Classic Movie Monday at Eureka Public Library

Classic Movie Monday continues at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. This is a monthly program showing classic films on the third Monday of each month. The library will be showing a modern “classic” about an adventurous librarian at 2 p.m. on Sept. 19. Classic Movie Monday is free and open to all patrons aged 18+. For more information, visit the library or call 309-467-2922.

U of I Master Gardener Plant Clinic

University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will be hosting their last free plant clinic of 2022 at the Library, 202 S. Main, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 19. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Medicare 101

The Library, 202 S. Main, will host two sessions of a free informational presentation about Medicare basics in September in anticipation of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period beginning in Oct.. This program is ideal for anyone desiring updated information about Medicare Parts A-D or Medicare Supplements. This program is for educational purposes only and no specific company’s plan details will be shared. Both presentations will be held simultaneously in person and online. Register now to join us on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. or Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. To attend in person, register at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. To attend online via Zoom, register at the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.