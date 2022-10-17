EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Program in a Bag for October

The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the October bag will be Take and Make DIY Spooky Decor. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Oct. 20 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.

Virtual Tour of Olio Cemetery

Come learn about some of the interesting gravestones and people buried in Olio Cemetery at The Library on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Assisted by long-time cemetery caretaker Jan Holliger, local historian Cindy O’Neill will be discussing how the cemetery reflects Eureka’s history and the people who called this place home. This free program will be offered simultaneously in-person and via Zoom, and registration is required. To attend in person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. To attend via Zoom, register online. Registration is required before 4 p.m. on Oct. 25. For more information, visit the library website at eurekapl.org.

Special Edition of Share Your Story adult storytelling group

All are invited to this month’s special meeting of the Share Your Story adult storytelling group at The Library, 202 S. Main, on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. Youth Service Manager, Angela Roberts will share the joy of storytelling and how to get started sharing your life stories. She is the leader of the Danvers Storytellers and they will join her to share a story and talk about their Storyworth book projects. This is a free program for patrons 18 and over. Light refreshments will be provided. No registration is required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Library encourages creativity with DIY Art Tables for kids

Miss Angela will have DIY Art Tables set up all day on Oct. 26. Stop by EPLD, check out some library books, then stay and get creative.

For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Tie-Dye Thursday

Same awesome program, new day of the week. Join us for Tie-Dye Thursday at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. The library will provide all of the tie-dye supplies, patrons just need to bring their own white cotton t-shirt or another item to tie-dye. This program is free and open to patrons of all ages. Tie-dye can get a little messy, so wearing old clothes is recommended. No need to register, simply stop by the library anytime between 3- 4 p.m. on Oct. 27. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Teen Movie Night

Watch a recently released spooky movie for Halloween during Teen Movie Night at The Library, 202 S. Main, on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. Teen Movie Night is free and open to all teens aged 13 – 17. Popcorn is provided, and teens are welcome to bring their own drinks and snacks. For more information, visit the library or call 309-467-2922.