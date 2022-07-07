EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Classic Movie Monday at Eureka Public Library

Classic Movie Monday continues at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. This is a monthly program showing classic films on the third Monday of each month. The library will be showing a classic action-adventure film at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18. Classic Movie Monday is free and open to all patrons aged 18+. For more information, visit the library or call 309-467-2922.

U of I Master Gardener Plant Clinic

University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will be hosting a free plant clinic at the The Library, 202 S. Main, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 18. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Eureka Public Library’s Program

The Library, 202 S. Main, has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the July bag will be a Take and Make Bird Feeder. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, July 21 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.