EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Mystery Book Club January meeting

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the Eureka Public Library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets at the library the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. The next meeting is Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.

Stop by to Ask a Genealogist

Researching your family tree, your old house, or curious about something in Eureka’s past? Stop by The Library, 202 S. Main, for some research assistance and hopefully some answers during our new fall genealogy/local history reference hours. Due to the January holidays, this month Ask a Genealogist will be on Jan. 9 and 23 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. For more information, please call the library at 309-467-2922.