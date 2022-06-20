EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Paint Night for adults at Eureka Public Library

Need something fun to do to keep cool in the evenings this summer? Join central IL art instructor Karen Sue of Artist Alley 12 for Paint Night.

Karen Sue holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts and a Master’s Degree in Art Education. Paint Night will be held at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, on Tuesday, June 28 and Thursday, July 7 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person per class and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Cyanotype Photography

Kids ages 10 and up can learn one of the earliest photography techniques using simple chemical processing and objects from nature at the The Library, 202 S. Main, on Wednesday, June 29 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. This one hour class will be taught by the library’s artist-in-residence, Tiffany Wyse-Fisher, and will combine painting, photography, and design in an easy and fun process known as cyanotypes. Students can bring in their own flowers, grasses, and objects to use, but many will also be provided. Students will have multiple works of art by the end of the hour and a bit of history as well. This free program is sponsored by the Sun Foundation's Community Arts Access Grant - in collaboration with the Illinois Art Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Fun outdoor activities for kids

Stop by the The Library, 202 S. Main, on July 1 for some fun outdoor activities for kids. Miss Angela has Sidewalk Chalk Obstacles and Outdoor Reading Stations planned for kids of all ages. There will be chalk obstacles on the sidewalks around the library as well as tents, baskets of books, and blankets set up outside for kids to spend some time outside reading beyond the beaten path. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

First Friday Family Flicks

Stop by the The Library, 202 S. Main, on the first Friday of the month in July to watch a fun family film in the air conditioning. Bring a blanket to spread out on the floor to watch the film as a family. First Friday Family Flicks start at 2:00 p.m. in the library’s program room. Please note that parents must stay with children for the duration of the movie. There will be a poster in the library announcing the film one week beforehand. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0