EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Tabletop RPG Night

Join Eureka Public Library for a new program for teens and adults featuring a different tabletop role-playing game one-shot at each session. November’s game will be Library Cats. This is a free program for patrons ages 12 and up, and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.

Teen Take & Make Kit

Teen patrons at The Library, 202 S. Main, can pick up a new Teen Take & Make Kit from the adult circulation desk starting Nov. 11. Each kit has supplies and instructions for a cool art project, instructions for an extra craft to make with supplies from home, and more. This is a free kit for ages 12 – 17, available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Find more info on the library website www.eurekapl.org or by calling the library at 309-467-2922.

Encore Presentation of the Virtual Tour of Olio Cemetery

Come learn about some of the interesting gravestones and people buried in Olio Cemetery at The Library on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. Local historian Cindy O’Neill will be discussing how the cemetery reflects Eureka’s history and the people who called this place home. This free program will be offered simultaneously in-person and via Zoom, and registration is required. To attend in person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. To attend via Zoom, register online. Registration is required before 11a.m. on Nov. 11. For more information, visit the library website at eurekapl.org.

Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up

Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up is back at The Library, 202 S. Main, on Nov. 12. Pop by during the library’s open hours (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) to have a fun morning of building with LEGO bricks. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Mystery Book Club November meeting

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the The Library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets at the library the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., Carol Dean Jones (author of A Quilting Cozy series) will join the group via Zoom to talk about her books. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.

Library partners with Cabbages & Kings Games for Board Game Night

The Library, 202 S. Main, will host an all-ages, family-friendly Board Game Night at the library on Nov. 14 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Cabbages & Kings Games will be joining the library to celebrate International Games Month with a fun selection of games for everyone. This is a free drop-in program and no registration is required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Home Staging Workshop

The Library, 202 S. Main, is thrilled to host local relator Tracy Molendi for a workshop for homeowners thinking about selling their homes in order to maximize their profits by properly preparing their home for sale. Registered participants will learn what staging is (and is not), why it works, how to avoid common mistakes, and lots of other tips and tricks. This free program will be held at the library on Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. For more information, visit the library website at eurekapl.org.

Program in a Bag for November

The Library, 202 S. Main, has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the November bag will be a Take and Make DIY Scarecrow. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Nov. 17 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.

Rules of the Road

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be presenting this free review of the Rules of the Road for anyone preparing to apply for or renew their license. This program will be in person at the The Library, 202 S. Main, on Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m. and space is limited. Register at the adult circulation desk before 7 p.m. on Nov. 17. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Genealogy Meet-Up

Working on your family history? Genealogy Meet-Up is The Library’s informal discussion group to share your current research and get answers to your research questions. The group will be held simultaneously in person and via Zoom. Register now to join us on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. To attend in person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. To attend via Zoom, register online using the program registration form found on the library’s website www.eurekapl.org. Registration will be open until 4 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Successful autumn Reading Buddies program

The Library, 202 S. Main, had another successful Reading Buddies program this autumn. This session had 23 students attend each week, and they read a combined total of 4,140 minutes. Participants had fun reading, working on sight words, playing word games, and reading with volunteers. They also loved getting a snack each time and snuggling with their reading buddy as they read. At the end of the 6-week program, library staff hosted a party to celebrate all of their accomplishments. The parents commented on how the program helped their children improve at school, got them more excited to read, and made it much more fun to read.

Reading Buddies is an after-school reading program for students K-4th grade. Each registered child gets to pick a stuffed animal as their very own reading buddy. At the end of the 6-week program, each child takes their buddy home as their reward. The program is designed to provide opportunities to improve literacy skills, self-confidence, encourage reading, and create a fun reading experience. The library’s next Reading Buddies program will start in Jan. 2023. To register, please contact Miss Angela at 309-467-2922 ext. 4 or childrensepld@gmail.com.