EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Stop by to Ask a Genealogist

Researching your family tree, your old house, or curious about something in Eureka’s past? Stop by Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, for some research assistance and hopefully some answers during our new fall genealogy/local history reference hours. Ask a Genealogist will be on the first and third Monday of each month from 6 – 7:30 PM. The next session will be on Nov. 21. For more information, please call the library at 309-467-2922.

Share Your Story adult storytelling group

This month’s meeting of the Share Your Story adult storytelling group at The Library, 202 S. Main, will be Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. The topic for the November meeting is Thanksgiving memories. This is a free program for patrons 18 and over. No registration is required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Thanksgiving Holiday Hours

The Library, 202 S. Main, will be closing at 4 p.m. on Nov. 23 and will be closed on Nov. 24, 25, and 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Nov. 28. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.