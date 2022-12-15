EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

This month’s meeting of the Share Your Story adult storytelling group at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will be Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. The topic for the December meeting is your worst Christmas memories. This is a free program for patrons 18 and over. No registration is required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Teen patrons at The Library, 202 S. Main, can pick up a new Teen Take & Make Kit from the adult circulation desk starting Dec. 30. Each kit has supplies and instructions for a squishy craft, instructions for an extra craft to make with supplies from home, and more. This is a free kit for ages 12 – 17, available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Find more info on the library website www.eurekapl.org or by calling the library at 309-467-2922.