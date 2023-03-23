Stop by to Ask a Genealogist

Researching your family tree, your old house, or curious about something in Eureka’s past? Stop by Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, for some research assistance and hopefully some answers during our new fall genealogy/local history reference hours. Ask a Genealogist will be on the first and third Monday of each month from 6 – 7:30 p.m. The next sessions will be on April 3 and April 17. For more information, please call the library at 309-467-2922.

UnityPoint Wellmobile to visit library

The UnityPoint Wellmobile will be at The Library, 202 S. Main, for free blood pressure, cholesterol/blood glucose, and pulse oximetry screenings on April 7 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. An 8-12 hour fast is required for the cholesterol/blood glucose portion of the screening. It is also recommended to drink 16 ounces of water or more before the stop. Please take prescription medications as prescribed. The screenings are on a first-come, first-served basis, and will not begin until the time indicated. For more information, visit the library website at eurekapl.org.

All About Peonies Master Gardener program

Peonies are stunningly beautiful, easy to grow, relatively carefree, and adaptable to any garden style. U of I Extension Master Gardener Gretchen Strauch will discuss the different types and how to care for them. This free program will be held at the The Library on April 10 at 6 p.m. Register before 4 p.m. on April 7 at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext. 1. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.