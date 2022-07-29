EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

DIY fun for kids at Eureka Public Library

Miss Angela has some DIY fun planned for patrons visiting the children’s department at Eureka Public Library during the first half of August. DIY LEGO Tables will be available all day Aug. 1 –5. DIY Art Tables will run August 8 –19 during the library’s open hours. Stop by and get creative.

Please note that the library is closed on weekends and will also be closed on Aug. 10. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Intro to Food Preservation

Lisa Merrick from Danvers will be at The Library, 202 S. Main, on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. to present a program on food preservation for beginners. In this presentation, the topics covered will include: types of food preservation, history of canning, fundamentals of canning, types of canning and when to use each type, and equipment/tools needed. Examples of the equipment and tools will be shown and discussed during the presentation.

This is a free program open to patrons of all ages and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Monday Morning Mystery Book Club

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by The Library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets at the library on the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Aug. 8 at 10 a.m., the theme is Young Adult mysteries, suspense, and thrillers. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.

Eureka Public library closed August 10

The Library, 202 S. Main, will be closed all day on Aug. 10. The library will reopen at 9 a.m. on Aug. 11. The library’s wi-fi and digital resources are always available. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.