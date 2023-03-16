Miss Angela will have DIY Art Tables set up all day on March 29. Stop by EPLD, check out some library books, then stay and get creative.

The Library, 202 S. Main, will be hosting an overview of the ins and outs of Social Security and Medicare on April 4 at 6 p.m. The program will be presented in-person at the library, and will require registration as space is limited. This program is for educational purposes only and no specific company's plan details will be shared. Register at the adult circulation desk or by calling 309-467-2922 ext. 1 before 10 a.m. on April 3.