EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Build with LEGO

Visit the Eureka Public Library’s children’s department for DIY LEGO Tables all day on Oct. 7 and Oct. 10. Can’t make it on a weekday? The library’s monthly Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up is set for October 8 from 9 a.m.-noon.

For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit eurekapl.org.

Mystery Book Club October meeting

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the The Library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets at the library on the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m., the theme is free choice – simply share what mysteries you have been reading lately. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.

AARP Smart Driver program

The Library is happy to have the AARP Smart Driver program back at the library on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The Smart Driver class focuses on refreshing participants’ knowledge of local driving laws, and regulations; introduces new laws, driving concepts, and changes in automobiles, roadways, and traffic over the past decade. The class includes information on the effect of medications, drugs, and alcohol on the ability to drive safely. The class is designed for drivers aged 50+, and also provides exercise recommendations for remaining agile, mobile, and strong enough to properly drive a vehicle safely.

Participants who complete the two-day course may be entitled to a discount on their auto liability insurance, the amount of which varies with the insurer, location, vehicle, and driving record. This discount runs for 3 years, after which the participant must retake the class to renew their discount.

The class fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up starting Oct. 3 at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922.

Webb Space Telescope Expert Panel

The Library, 202 S. Main, has joined hundreds of sites across the country to celebrate the release of the first science images from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s next great space science observatory. Eureka Public Library will be participating in the interactive Webb Space Telescope Expert Panel on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. This is a free program for community members of all ages.

The library is thrilled to be an official host site for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope community events celebrating Webb’s first stunning images. People of all ages and backgrounds will find inspiration in Webb’s new view of the cosmos, which will fundamentally change our understanding of the universe for this generation and many to come.

Webb is the largest and most complex space science telescope ever built–the premier observatory of the next decade. This international mission, led by NASA in partnership with the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, launched Dec. 25, 2021. After unfolding in space into its final form, Webb successfully arrived at its destination nearly 1 million miles from Earth and began preparing for science operations.

The observatory, which is designed to see the universe in the infrared, will push the field of astronomy into a new era. Webb will be able to study light from distant parts of the universe for the very first time –the first galaxies that formed over 13.5 billion years ago –and give us insight into how our universe formed. It will also peer into dusty stellar nurseries to explore distant worlds orbiting other stars, as well as observe objects in our own solar system. Webb will extend the scientific discoveries of other NASA missions like the Hubble Space Telescope, Chandra X-ray Observatory, and Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.

To learn more about the Webb telescope, visit webb.nasa.gov and webbtelescope.org. For more information about Eureka Public Library’s upcoming programs, visit eurekapl.org.

U of I Extension Learning to Use a Slow Cooker program

The Library is thrilled to have the University of Illinois Extension back on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. for Learning to Use a Slow Cooker. Slow cookers are a versatile cooking appliance, so don't leave yours at the bottom of your cabinet gathering dust. Join Nutrition and Wellness Educator, Jenna Smith, to learn how to save time by using your slow cooker to produce a variety of delicious family-friendly meals. Plus, you will get to take home a packet of recipes, and enjoy some slow cooker tastings! Space is limited for this free program and registration is required. Register at the adult circulation desk or by calling 309-467-2922.

Eureka Public Library hosting professional genealogist for DNA genealogy program

Are you curious about DNA testing for genealogy? Professional Genealogist Carol Genung presents this introduction to DNA testing and genetic genealogy, Knowing the DNA Hand You’re Dealt on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. Learn what DNA is, the differences in the testing companies, how it can help with your genealogy, and the beginning steps of what to do with your results. The discussion will be held simultaneously in person and via Zoom. This is a free program and registration is required. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. To attend via Zoom, register online. For more information, visit the library website at eurekapl.org.