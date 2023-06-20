EUREKA — Patrons of Eureka Public Library will find a familiar face in the library board's selection for the next director: Cindy O’Neill, who has been with the library since 2012.

O'Neill will replace Ann Reeves, who will retire at the end of the month. O’Neill started at the library as program and marketing coordinator, and was named assistant director in December 2019 after she completed a master's degree in library science, the library said.

In a statement, O’Neill said she was honored to be named to the director position.

"I love serving our community and am excited to take on new challenges as director," she said. "Ann Reeves has been a wonderful mentor to me and hopefully I will make as positive a mark on the library and the community during my tenure as she has."

O'Neill previously worked in the history/museum field both in Jackson and McLean counties. She also served as University of Illinois Extension County Director for Woodford County before it merged to form the McLean-Livingston-Woodford Extension.

"My previous careers have brought me back full circle to what I love most — books, history and my hometown," O'Neill said. "Working at the Eureka Public Library, I see the intersection of those three things on a daily basis.

"I’m excited to have the library continue to provide the quality services our community relies on as well as seek out new opportunities to meet the community’s educational, informational and recreational needs."