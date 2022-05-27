EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY BRIEFS

First Friday Family Flicks at Eureka Public Library

Stop by the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, on the first Friday of the month in June and July to watch a fun family film in the air conditioning. Bring a blanket to spread out on the floor to watch these films as a family. First Friday Family Flicks start at 2 p.m. in the library’s program room. Please note that parents must stay with their children for the movie's duration. There will be posters in the library announcing the films one week beforehand. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Artful Mornings program for teens

This summer, teens can join local art instructor Karen Sue of Artist Alley 12 to make fun and unique art projects. Karen Sue holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts and a Master’s Degree in Art Education. Artful Mornings will be held on June 6 and June 28 from 9:30 a.m. – noon. This is a free program for ages 12 – 17 and all supplies are provided. Registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or call the library at 309-467-2922. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Library to host Seed Saving for Gardeners program

The next U of I Extension Master Gardener program at The Library, 202 S. Main, will be Seed Saving for Gardeners. Most gardeners wait until the fall to decide they want to save seeds. This results in lower-quality seeds for next year. By planning your garden for seed saving, you can get high-quality seeds for the future! You will learn important concepts and techniques for seed saving such as open pollination and variety isolation to get the best quality seeds for your garden. Program presenter Gretchen Strauch will also discuss harvesting and seed storage. This free program is scheduled for June 6 at 6 p.m., and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or call the library at 309-467-2922. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Summer Storytime and more

Storytime at the Library is back for the summer at The Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. starting June 7. This fun program is for children of all ages and will be held in the library’s new outdoor pavilion. Miss Angela will read different stories on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so families are welcome to come to both. You are invited to stay after Storytime on Tuesdays to Play in the Pavilion. There will be bubbles, water sensory pools, a pinata, and trains from 10:30 – 11 a.m. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

The Library’s Reading Buddies

Join Miss Angela for Reading Buddies at The Library. Bring your own stuffed animal buddy and you’ll have fun reading and teaching your buddy sight words. Children of all ages are welcome. Reading Buddies will be held on Tuesdays, starting June 7, from 2 – 2:30 p.m. and on Thursdays, starting June 9, from 10:30 – 11 a.m. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Coal Black Exotics to bring reptile show

Coal Black Exotics from Dwight, IL will bring their snakes and other reptiles for this fun and educational demonstration at the The Library. The reptile show will be held in the library’s new outdoor pavilion on June 8 from 1 – 2 p.m. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Crafting for a Cause teen program

Do you love crafting and helping others? Then Crafting for a Cause at The Library the program for you. Join us in June to make greeting cards to send to Cards for a Cause, a nonprofit that gives the cards to sick or injured children in hospitals worldwide. The program is open to ages 12 – 17 and will be held in the library’s new outdoor pavilion on June 8 from 3 – 4 p.m. This is a free program and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or call the library at 309-467-2922. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Paint Night in the Afternoon for adults

Love the idea of going to a paint night, but the timing doesn’t work out? Join central IL art instructor Karen Sue of Artist Alley 12 for all the fun of a paint night but in the afternoon. Karen Sue holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts and a Master’s Degree in Art Education. Paint Night in the Afternoon will be held on, June 9 and Thursday, June 30 from 1 – 3:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person per class and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or call the library at 309-467-2922. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Afternoon Art during the Summer Reading Program

Last year’s wildly successful Art in the Park has moved to the library this summer. Join Miss Angela and friends for Afternoon Art at the The Library, where they will offer painting, paper art, clay, nature projects, salt dough projects, and more. It might get messy, so plan accordingly. New projects every starting June 9, from 3 – 4 p.m. in the library’s new outdoor pavilion. This free program is open to children of all ages. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

