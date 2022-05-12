EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY BRIEFS

Library’s Program in a Bag for May

The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the May bag will be Take and Make DIY Keychain. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on May 19 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.

American Red Cross Babysitter Training Class

An American Red Cross Babysitting Safety instructor will be at The Library, 202 S. Main, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on June 29 to teach babysitting certification classes. The classes are open to youth ages 11 to 15. Youth will learn how to supervise children, care for common injuries and emergencies, gain confidence to make smart decisions, and stay safe in any babysitting situation. Class fee is $115, and youth will need to bring a sack lunch. Space is limited to 10 participants; online registration will open at 12 p.m. on May 19. The class fee will be due before 5 p.m. on June 15. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.

Library Littles

Library Littles is a new program for The Library’s youngest patrons. Join Miss Angela for a story, playtime, and activities for little ones aged 24 months and younger on May 20 at 10 a.m. This month’s activity will be to make a piece of handprint art for someone special. This project can get messy, so please plan accordingly. Call the library at 309-467-2922 for more information.

Cricut 101: Cricut Design Space Software program

The Library, 202 S. Main, will be offering a fun and informational crafting program in our Cricut 101 series. Join instructor Karen Jones to learn more about how to use Cricut’s Design Space Software. This free program for adults aged 18 and up will be held in the program room of the library on May 24 at 5:30 p.m. and registration is required. Call the library at 309-467-2922 or stop by the adult circulation desk to sign up.

Share Your Story adult storytelling group

This month’s meeting of the Share Your Story adult storytelling group at The Library, 202 S. Main, will be May 25 at 11 a.m. The topic for the May meeting is your favorite childhood toy or game. This is a free program for patrons 18 and over. No registration is required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

