Eureka posts tourney win

Eureka (8-18) trailed 3-0 after five innings before they struck for three in the top of the sixth. They grabbed their first lead with one in the seventh. Cooper Wurmnest collected two hits and drove in a run, while Clayton Cawley and Andrew Zimmerman plated one run apiece. Eli Maynard (1-4) picked up the win, while Cawley recorded the final out for a save. Right after, Eureka took on Danville and suffered a 10-0 defeat. The game was stopped in the sixth due to the 10-run rule. The locals were held hitless and struck out 12 times, as Zimmerman dropped to 1-5 with the setback.