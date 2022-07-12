Eureka posts road win

The middle frames guided Eureka to an 8-3 triumph over host Rantoul in American Junior Legion action July 5 at the Family Sports Complex. They got one in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead then tacked on three more in the fifth to go up 6-2. Brayden Coldrion (two hits, two runs batted in), Eli Maynard (two hits) and Brody Wertz (two RBIs) paced the offense for Eureka (5-16). Cameron Mead (2-3) struck out five over five and two-thirds for the win, while Parker Roberts provided one and a third scoreless relief for the save. Princeton swept a Saturday twinbill at the middle school by scores of 6-5 and 6-3, respectively. In the opener, the guests plated two in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Maynard and Andrew Zimmerman evenly split four hits, while Ryan Fuller (0-4) suffered the loss. In game two, Princeton struck for four in the seventh to erase a 3-2 deficit. Fuller picked up two of the four hits, while Zimmerman dipped to 1-4 with the setback.
Rantoul came to town for two on Sunday and was victorious 5-4 and 8-1. They got two in the seventh to take a lasting advantage in game one. Cooper Wurmnest collected two of the hosts' four hits. Fuller, who struck out six in two and two-thirds, was the pitcher of record. A six-run fifth extended the guests' lead from one to seven in the nightcap. Wertz tallied two hits, while Mead was handed the loss.
Roanoke-Benson (8-6) lost 6-3 to Henry on June 30 at Bill Zeman Field. All of the hosts' offense came in the sixth, as they pulled within 5-3 before Henry added one in the seventh. Worth Schirer (three) and Jack Leman (two) combined for five hits, while Henry Koehler knocked in two runs. Connor Reifsteck suffered the defeat, which evened his record at 1-1.