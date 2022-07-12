Eureka posts road win

The middle frames guided Eureka to an 8-3 triumph over host Rantoul in American Junior Legion action July 5 at the Family Sports Complex. They got one in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead then tacked on three more in the fifth to go up 6-2. Brayden Coldrion (two hits, two runs batted in), Eli Maynard (two hits) and Brody Wertz (two RBIs) paced the offense for Eureka (5-16). Cameron Mead (2-3) struck out five over five and two-thirds for the win, while Parker Roberts provided one and a third scoreless relief for the save. Princeton swept a Saturday twinbill at the middle school by scores of 6-5 and 6-3, respectively. In the opener, the guests plated two in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Maynard and Andrew Zimmerman evenly split four hits, while Ryan Fuller (0-4) suffered the loss. In game two, Princeton struck for four in the seventh to erase a 3-2 deficit. Fuller picked up two of the four hits, while Zimmerman dipped to 1-4 with the setback.