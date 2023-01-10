Eureka man arrested for making school threat

“On 1/7/23 the Eureka Police Department conducted an investigation into a threat that was made by a Eureka resident to the school district. After a lengthy investigation the Eureka Police Department arrested a Eureka resident and charged him with making a terrorist threat and disorderly conduct. This person was booked into the Woodford County Jail and there is no community threat at this time. Per department policy we do not provide specific comments on investigations. All persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.”

“Over the weekend a threat was made that involved the school district during a domestic dispute. As a result, the school district took precautions with extra security during our extra-curricular activities to make sure our students and visitors were safe. CEGYRA also canceled some of their events as a safety precaution. The suspect that made the threat has been apprehended and is in police custody and there is no longer a community threat. At no time were any of our students/visitors in immediate danger, and we worked closely with the Eureka police department as we made decisions on how to proceed with our activities. If you have questions please do not hesitate to reach out. We look forward to welcoming our students Monday morning!”