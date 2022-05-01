EUREKA LIBRARY BRIEFS

Mystery Book Club at Eureka Public Library

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the Eureka Public Library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets at the library on the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. The theme for the next meeting on May 9 at 10 a.m. is "Revisiting the Classics." In addition to classic authors such as Agatha Christie and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, participants will discuss favorite books and authors which may be considered classics in the future. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.

Make and Take Cards Night

Join instructor Debi Smith for a fun night of paper crafting at The Library, at 6:00 p.m. on May 9. Participants will make two to three different types of cards and take their creations home at the end of the evening. The class fee is $2. Space is limited; register at the circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922.

Teen Take & Make Kit

Teen patrons at The Library, can pick up a new Teen Take & Make Kit from the adult circulation desk starting May 13. Each kit has supplies and instructions to help de-stress before finals or summer break, instructions for an extra craft to make with supplies from home, and more! This is a free kit for ages 12 – 17, available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Find more info on the library website www.eurekapl.org or by calling the Library at 309-467-2922.

Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up

Pop by The Library, for this month’s Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up on May 14. Join us to have a fun morning of building with LEGO bricks from 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

