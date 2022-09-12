EUREKA-Eureka High School Key Club held their meeting Sept. 2. Key Club is a student run club under the guidance of a Kiwanis advisor and a school advisor. Key Club is an international service organization for high school students. As a student led organization, Key Club’s goal is to encourage leadership through serving others. Their focus is leadership, character building, caring, and inclusiveness. Members better their world, their community, their school and themselves.
Eureka Key Club meets
