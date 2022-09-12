 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eureka Key Club meets

Pictured from left, Carly Bridgewater President, Nancy Aldridge Kiwanis Advisor, Colleen Dunham School Advisor, Eliza Denham Vice President, and Riley McAllister Secretary.

EUREKA-Eureka High School Key Club held their meeting Sept. 2. Key Club is a student run club under the guidance of a Kiwanis advisor and a school advisor. Key Club is an international service organization for high school students. As a student led organization, Key Club’s goal is to encourage leadership through serving others. Their focus is leadership, character building, caring, and inclusiveness. Members better their world, their community, their school and themselves.

