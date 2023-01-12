Eureka Hospital has a rich history

EUREKA-Dr. James T. Wyatt came to Eureka, Illinois to practice medicine in 1896. His office was originally located upstairs in the State Bank Building.

In August of 1901, he purchased the small residence of Robert Ridgely for $1500 which was located on an unpaved street of dirt, on the corner lot south of the Presbyterian Church. He received permission from the city council to remodel the house to provide for his professional office in the north part of the structure and living quarters in the south part.

When the remodel was finished, the hospital began as a large two-story home with a wrap-around open porch.

It was home for the Wyatt family residence, office, and infirmary for the doctor. It wasn’t until April of 1902 that there was a brick sidewalk laid in front of the hospital. They also didn’t have city water until sometime after 1903.

In August of 1904, Dr. Wyatt was the first man in town to own an automobile, a Glide, single-seated tourist car, manufactured in Peoria, IL by The Bartholomew Co. The vehicle helped provide quicker medical service to his patients. Prior to this, he used a horse and buggy.

Eureka Hospital was the first and only hospital ever to be in Woodford County, although it must be noted that Dr. Frank W. Nickel bought the property at the corner of Eureka and Main Street in 1913 and built a new office building, Dr. Phifer’s eventually office building, that he called “Nickel Hospital”. He did procedures out of that building including many births, as well as using it as his physician office.

On April 1, 1909, Dr. Wyatt chose to continue in private practice in Roanoke and sold the hospital to Dr. Claude B. Higby. Dr. Higby was a medical school friend of Dr. Wyatt from California.

Dr. Higby sold the hospital to Dr. Robert H. Smith and his wife Nellie Crook Smith in July of 1914 and returned to California.

In 1922, Dr. Smith removed the open porch on the front and closed in the space, providing new patient rooms on the 2nd floor for maternity or minor surgery.

After his death in 1927, Mrs. Smith continued to live in the residence and provided some hospital service for patients of various physicians. She operated the 9 bed and 8 bassinet facility, providing mostly obstetric and surgical care. The live-in staff consisted of Mrs. Smith, one nurse aide and a cook.

Dr. Charles W. Mullenix, Dr. William D. Griffin and Dr. Melvin Glick assumed control in 1946, increasing the bed capacity to 15 and in 1949, the physicians purchased the hospital from Mrs. Smith and a corporation was formed. They began operation on January 1, 1949.

Most of the stock was owned by a daughter of Dr. Frank W. Nickel, Mary Elizabeth Irving Chenoweth, who was a registered nurse and the Administrator of the Hospital.

On May 9, 1956, the first hospital license was obtained by Eureka Hospital. The first registration for the x-ray department was in September 1957. All this was made possible with the enactment for licensing hospitals, which was enforced as of July 5, 1957.

During a time of fear and concern for the disease identified as polio, Eureka Hospital was the first county in the area to dispense the vaccine making it available in 1958.

It was from 1955-1966 that the hospital was able to show growth under the administration of Mary N. Chenoweth and her husband Irving S. Chenoweth. They became owners of the hospital in 1955. After Irving’s death in 1964, Mrs. Chenoweth continued and gave the hospital its place as an example of true community awareness in its efforts to serve its citizens with love and care.

Since the hospital was located on a very busy corner in the middle of the business section, parking for the hospital personnel and visitors was presenting some concern. The Homer E. Darst property, located directly across the street west of the hospital, was purchased on November 18, 1959. Melvin Hewitt agreed to tear down the Darst home in June 1960. A parking lot was built that could be entered from either Major Street or the alley running through the middle of the block.

To this point, Eureka Hospital had no elevator to serve the three floors. Therefore, stories have been passed down which share that in the event of the nurses needing help carrying patients from the 2nd floor to the 1st floor, where surgery was located.

Many times they would call in the assistance of Joe Roth from Roth’s Grocery Store which was located on the southwest corner of the 4-way stop and Paul Lightfoot from the Standard Station across the street west from the hospital. These men would leave their businesses, come directly to the hospital where they assisted in transporting patients and would then return to work.

In 1960, through complete community support, a new building was built connected to the “house” at a cost of $190,000 which was raised through community bonds. This building provided an additional 24 beds.

In 1965, the ground floor was completed which increased the bed capacity to 46. In 1976, two rooms were set up to provide a coronary care unit with remote monitoring to the cardiac unit at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

Mennonite Hospital Foundation bought the 46-bed health care center from Mary Elizabeth “Tootie” Chenoweth in 1978.

Eureka Hospital established the first Medicare certified Home Health Care Agency in Woodford County in 1981.

Dr. Robert Easton, Jr., built a Physician Office Building adjacent to the south parking of the hospital and developed his family practice in 1982. This building was eventually purchased by Eureka Hospital and became the location of the physician clinic.

In April 1985, construction of a new ancillary wing began. The estimated cost was $2,500,000.

The move into the new building began in October 1985. The new wing was the home to the Emergency Department, Radiology, Laboratory, Administration, Accounting, Medical Records, Maintenance and Dietary Services.

Also, during this period, a new clinic building was constructed adjacent to the south parking lot to house the practices of Dr. Robert Easton, Dr. David Miller and Dr. Steven Jones. During the month of October, after all departments were moved out of the old hospital building, which was built in the late 1800’s, the building was demolished.

On October 20, 1985, the remains of the old hospital went “up in smoke” at an Employee Bon Fire held at Eureka Sportsman’s Club. Portions of the building, doorknobs and other fixtures, were given away to employees in drawings held at the bonfire.

July 1985, Brokaw purchased Mennonite/Eureka Hospital and BroMenn Healthcare was formed. Eureka Hospital changed its name to Eureka Community Hospital.

September 1989, Eureka Community Hospital purchased 3 properties located on Darst, directly behind the hospital. Due to increased services being offered at the hospital, they outgrew hospital space and some departments needed to move out of the ancillary wing and into the Professional Office Building which was a 2-story house located on the southwest corner of US 24 and Darst Street.

Through contractual agreement with Woodford County, ECH developed and began operation of the Woodford County Health Department in 1990.

1991 saw the beginning of 24 hours staffing of the Emergency Department by Physicians.

In 1992 Drs. Steven Jones, Gary Knepp and David Miller merged their practices to create Town & Country Healthcare, which leased the entire clinic building.

Encouraged by the three doctor’s commitment to the community, the BroMenn Board of Directors approved funding of $1.9 million dollars in April of 1992 to remodel the first floor of the 1985 wing and construct the link building connecting the hospital with Town & Country’s Clinic building. This allowed several services to expand including the Emergency Department, Rehabilitation, and expansion of Specialty Clinics, Medical Records and Patient Registration.

October 1996 saw the completion of the remodeling of the 1st floor of the 1960 wing. The remodeling of this area provided 8 outpatient beds to be used for same day services.

November 1999, the surgery area of the hospital was remodeled. Through two years of benefit auction proceeds, plus a $20,000 donation from the Service Auxiliary, over $80,000 of the $100,000 project was funded.

The Hospital was designated a critical access hospital in 2000, recognizing its importance in providing close access to health care for predominantly rural Woodford County. This designation helped solidify the hospital’s financial position.

In 2003, a hospital chapel was built, using funds donated or raised entirely by the community and employees and in 2010, BroMenn Healthcare merged with Advocate Health Care, the largest health system in Illinois and one of the largest health care providers in the Midwest. The hospitals’ name was changed to Advocate Eureka Hospital.

An 11,800 square foot attached physician office building was added in 2011. Much of the previous physician office space was remodeled into more specialty clinic space for the hospital enabling more than 10 regular visiting clinics covering specialties including cardiology, orthopedics, oncology.

A new 3-level expansion was unveiled in January 2016. The new addition helped to nearly double the size of the hospital, adding eleven private rooms and two state-of-the art operating rooms.

Finally, in 2020, Advocate Eureka Hospital was acquired by Urbana based Carle Health system and the hospital’s name was changed to Carle Eureka Hospital.