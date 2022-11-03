Eureka Holiday Stroll upcoming

EUREKA-The Eureka Business Association’s annual Holiday Stroll will be Nov. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. In addition to Santa and Mrs. Claus, there will be free horse-drawn carriage rides, hot cocoa, and cookies.

Nov. 26 is also Small Business Saturday and the Eureka Business Association (EBA) will be offering a special Holiday Stroll deal on gift check purchases. For every purchase of $50 worth of gift checks, you will get an extra $10 gift check free. This deal will only be available during Holiday Stroll hours at the library. For a listing of EBA members and information about EBA, visit www.eurekabusiness.net. For more information on gift check purchases, contact Cindy O’Neill at the Eureka Public Library, 309-467-2922, extension 5.