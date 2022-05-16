Eureka goes one, two in McLean County

The Eureka girls rolled to the McLean Co. Meet crown on May 3, while the boys tied for second on May 10. Fisher served as host for each. A synopsis appears below:

Girls

The Hornets swept each of the four relays, four by one (Grace Wegner, Kayleigh Tharp, Shelby Logan & Laurel Munson), four by two (Wegner, Tharp, Sophia Musselman & Callie Schumacher), four by four (Wegner, Sophie Kaufman, Ellie Cahill & Schumacher) and four by eight (Wegner, Meika Bender, Natali Roth & Elle Knapp). On the individual side, Munson captured the 400 and long jump, while Anna Perry got to the finish line first in the 1600 and 3200, which she won by one minute and 40 seconds. Ashley Leman claimed first in the discus.

In the team standings, Eureka's 156 points were 58 better than Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Boys

Eureka's four by two of Jake Morin, Mason Schoolcraft, Dakota Wiegand & Rylan Bachman took first by 23 hundreds of a second over Ridgeview. The Hornets also got wins from Charlie Bardwell (800) and JD Standish, as he and El Paso-Gridley's Marcus Czapar each cleared 12 feet even in the pole vault, but it took Standish fewer attempts, so he was awarded first. Mason Stoeger of Fieldcrest won the 1600 (by .51 over Noah Ludy of EP-G) and 3200.

EP-G took team honors with 145 points, while Eureka and Ridgeview each tallied 105.

