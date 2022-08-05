Eureka fills sports openings

Four individuals were recently hired to vacant coaching posts in Eureka-based District No. 140. Specifics are below:

-Ashton Beachy (boys' golf): He replaces Aaron Dohner. Beachy teaches social science at the high school. In 2021, he directed the boys program at his alma mater, Olympia

-Eric Seim (softball): He takes over for John Stromberger. Seim, a Paxton native, has been an assistant the past two seasons. A health/physical education teacher at the high school, he has been on the football staff for the past nine seasons and serves as the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach. Seim is also the bass fishing coach

-Bill Troutt (girls' golf): He will replace Stephanie Kool. Troutt teaches grade eight social studies at the middle school

In addition, Nancy Hoelscher was named softball coach at the middle school, as she takes over for Stromberger. She is a health/PE teacher at the middle school and also coaches grade eight volleyball. The Washington native also directed the high school softball and volleyball programs for four years each.