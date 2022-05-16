Eureka defeats county rival

Eureka collected 13 hits in an 8-5 victory over El Paso-Gridley Saturday morning in the Heart of Illinois Conference Showcase at Champion Fields in Normal.

In other action, the Hornets (5-12, 3-7) lost 4-3 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Thursday.

EP-G/Eureka

A six-run bottom half of the third inning erased a 4-0 deficit and put the Hornets on top to stay. Pava Carlson, Madisyn Hack, Greta Myers (three runs batted in), Ashley Nohl, Delaney Phillips and Claire Stoner all had two hits.

Hack picked up her first win in six decisions in the circle.

Eureka/GCMS

With the score knotted at one, the Falcons tallied six in the lower half of the sixth. Reagan Linder had two of the four hits.

Hack ended up with the loss.

The Hornets took on regional host Illinois Valley Central Tuesday evening in Chillicothe.

