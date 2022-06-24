Eureka College to host golf fundraiser

EUREKA– Eureka College will host a new golf event this year to raise funds for student scholarships. The President’s Cup Golf Classic will be held at 10 a.m., August 15 at the Country Club of Peoria.

“We are excited about this new event and look forward to seeing alumni and friends of the college for a great day of golf for a great cause,” said Joy Miller, director of annual giving. “All the proceeds from this event will directly benefit our students through scholarships.”

Cost for the event is $300 per golfer or $1,200 per foursome. Golf registration and sponsorship information is available on the Eureka College website at: https://www.eureka.edu/alumni/presidents-cup-golf-classic For questions or move information, please call 309.467.6319 or email at alumni@eureka.edu.

