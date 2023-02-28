NEW YORK – With less than one year in operation at Eureka College, the radio and television program has earned national recognition in college media.

At the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) conference in New York City on Saturday evening, WEUR Radio took top honors in the category of Best Show Open for the all-new “Late Shift” program that airs Fridays, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. The material was produced by Kenneth Miles, Joshua Howard, and Kareem Burnett.

Recent Eureka graduate Yamari Shumaker (Dec. 2022) was a finalist (top five in the U.S.) in the category of Best Commercial. Spencer Davis and Howard were national finalists (top five in the U.S.) in the category of Best Sports Play by Play. Davis was also a national finalist in the categories of Best TV Commercial/Promotion and Best Sports Report.

Eureka College adopted the radio and television program from Lincoln College upon that institution's closure in May 2022. The program has won more than 75 state and national awards over its 18-year existence. The Miles/Howard/Burnett first-place award represents the first award winner featuring content produced for Eureka College. Last fall, the program won three first-place honors at the Illinois Broadcasters Association Silver Dome Awards for content produced prior to Lincoln College's closure. Each Eureka student nominated for this year's IBS awards were among those who transferred with the program from Lincoln to Eureka.

"I couldn't be more proud of these individuals emerging victorious, especially after the upheaval of the previous 11 months," said Dr. John Malone, Eureka College Associate Professor of Communication and founder of the original Lincoln College radio and television program. "This also represents our opening act in Eureka, and it gives the College and the community a taste of what will hopefully be a continuous culture of achievement."

Along with Malone, longtime video producer Bud Broyles joined Eureka College after Lincoln's closure. Broyles serves as operations manager for ECTV, while Malone is general manager and academic lead for the radio and television operation.