EUREKA COLLEGE PRESIDENT

For 167 years, this historical college, founded by abolitionist members of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), has provided an extraordinary, nonsectarian liberal arts education.

Eureka College holds the unique distinction of being the first college in Illinois (and third in the nation) to admit men and women on an equal basis and is the smallest of only 24 colleges and universities to ever graduate a future President of the United States. At Eureka College, the world is your classroom and the difference we offer is the endless number of opportunities to be doers in a student-centered, outcomes-driven and community-oriented environment.

Eureka College offers a signature, capabilities-based curriculum designed for students to achieve advanced understanding in 10 areas, such as communication, civic engagement, intercultural competence, sustainability and health and wellness. Students at Eureka are able to customize their major or select from a list of majors with classes taught by faculty who have achieved the highest distinction in their respective fields.

To complement the exceptional educational experience, every new Eureka student participates in The Uniquely Eureka Advantage. The five unique advantages include: (1) a tuition freeze for four years, (2) a roadmap to graduate in four years or the fifth year is tuition free, (3) a $2K experiential learning award, (4) numerous study abroad opportunities and (5) leadership development through campus and co-curricular activities that broaden students’ portfolio of experience. The Uniquely Eureka Advantage will make our superior outcomes even better!

Proof of these outcomes is reflected in our rich tradition of educating servant leaders. Among our graduates are many college presidents, governors, members of the U.S. Congress, and of course, the 40th President of the United States— Ronald Wilson Reagan.

By any measure, Eureka College has discovered the secret of educating leaders by transforming lives and creating civic engagement through community service.

We invite you to visit our beautiful and historic campus, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and features a host of unique landmarks and resources. Our Peace Garden displays a piece of the Berlin Wall. The Ronald Reagan Museum includes more than 10,000 items from President Reagan’s remarkable life. The Mark R. Shenkman Research Center includes every book ever written about or that mentions President Reagan. During these unprecedented times, we also offer virtual tours of campus. Contact us for more information.

To learn more about Eureka College, please visit our website at www.eureka.edu or call (888) 4-Eureka. We will be happy to assist you in learning more about this unique and vibrant learning community located in the heart of Illinois.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0