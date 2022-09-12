Eureka College Library to hold Homecoming book sale

EUREKA – Eureka College’s Melick Library, located at the corner of College Avenue and Darst Street, will hold a book sale from Sept. 19-Sept. 24 during Eureka College's Homecoming week. The sale will run Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

“There will be tens of thousands of books on sale due to collection weeding activities and donations that have been received,” according to Public and Access Services Librarian Kelly Fisher. Sale items will include a large assortment of fiction and non-fiction with the areas of Religion, Philosophy, Science, History and Literature especially well-represented.

Hardcover books and DVDs will be $1 each and paperbacks and CDs will be 50¢ each. There will also be a specially priced section of rare, collectible and more valuable books for sale.

A bag sale for regularly priced books and media will be held all day on Saturday. The cost will be $3 per bag or two bags for $5. Non-book items, such as maps and art prints will be half off on Saturday as well

Cash and checks will be accepted. All proceeds will go towards funding special projects to support the library.

The library would welcome donations of gently used books and audio-visual materials for their sale or for enhancing their collection. “Donations of items for potential use in our collection and archives are very welcome throughout the year,” Fisher said. Donations may be brought to the circulation desk during the library's regular hours of operation.