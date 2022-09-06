EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Women’s soccer prevail on the road

A goal from Jenna Kinney in the 51st minute held up for Eureka College (1-1) in a 1-0 victory over Defiance (Ohio) on Sunday.

Goalie Lizzie Brooksher stopped all five shots in the net for the Red Devils.

Volleyball wins in five

Eureka College rallied down two sets to one to tip Grace Christian (Mich.) 18-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14, 15-7 on Saturday as part of the Showdown in the Woods Invitational in Terre Haute, Ind. Brooklyn Shell recorded a double-double with 19 kills and 10 digs for the Red Devils (2-2). Alexis Charlton added 10 kills, while Hope McGinnes tallied 28 assists. Jordyn Fox chipped in with 16 digs.

Shell (seven kills), McGinnes (nine assists) and Fox (11 digs) were statistical leaders in a 25-16, 25-27, 25-8 loss in a Saturday afternoon match versus host St. Mary’s in the Woods.

Men’s soccer lights up scoreboard

Nine unanswered goals sent Eureka College past Emmaus 10-1 on Saturday afternoon in Dubuque, Iowa. The first of Jacob Russow’s three goals in the 26th minute gave the Red Devils a 2-1 lead and started the onslaught. Isaac Noriega had two goals, while Khalili Alleyne, Jake Edmondson, Daniel Jueliger, Tyler Russow and Daniel Sanchez-Gravez each had one.

Alleyne had the lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Illinois College Friday night at England Stadium in Jacksonville.

Football drops opener

Despite a near 19-minute advantage in time of possession, Eureka College found the end zone just once in a 31-6 loss to Nebraska Wesleyan Saturday afternoon at McKinzie Field, The hosts got on the board 40 seconds into the fourth period on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Noah Berlett to Sebastian Hall (eight receptions, 118 yards).

The guests piled up 357 of their 459 yards of total offense through the air, while EC finished with 253 yards. NW won despite being whistled 12 times for 172 yards in penalties.