Eureka College athletes name to Hall of Fame

EUREKA – Four Red Devil greats and the 2016 Eureka College football team are headed to the Eureka College Athletics Hall of Fame.

Tim Caldwell '77, Kelsey (Shoemake) Meek '15, Mel Weith '75 and Rick White '75, along with the aforementioned 2016 football team, make up the 2022 Hall of Fame Class.

The Class of 2022 will be officially welcomed into the Hall of Fame on Homecoming weekend. The induction ceremony will take place inside Becker Auditorium on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

Caldwell was a four-year member of the Eureka College swim team from 1973 to 1977. His 100-yard freestyle time of 51.02 seconds in 1977 remains the fourth-fastest in Eureka history.

After graduating from Eureka in 1977, he earned a master's degree from Illinois State University and went on to have a decorated career as a high school swimming and water polo coach. He was a 20-time Sectional Coach of the Year, leading teams or individuals to 23 sectional titles, 15 conference championships, 69 state finals appearances and 255 preliminary state preliminary swims.

In 2011, he received the Phil Stelnicki Award, the Illinois Water Polo Association's Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into the Illinois Water Polo Hall of Fame in 2015. Earlier this year, Caldwell was also inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Meek was a four-year member of the Eureka women's basketball team. She ranks in the top 10 in program history in seven statistical categories, three of which she sits in the top five. Meek is third all-time in field-goal percentage (.525), third in rebounds (878) and fourth in free-throw percentage (.786). She's also sixth in field goals made (490), sixth in points (1,213), ninth in scoring average (13.5) and ninth in free throws made (231).

She owns the Eureka and the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference single-season record for rebounds with 359 as a senior in 2014-25. Meek also appears on the Eureka single-season top-10 lists in points, field goals made, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, total rebounds (twice), offensive rebounds (twice), defensive rebounds (three times), blocked shots and minutes played.

At Eureka, Meek was a three-time All-SLIAC selection, including a First Team choice in 2014-15. She was also a finalist for the Josten's Trophy in 2014-15, awarded to the most outstanding NCAA Division III women's basketball player based on three criteria: basketball ability, academic ability and community service.

Her individual accolades came with team success. Meek's Red Devils went 21-5 on the season in her freshman year and finished second in the SLIAC. By her career's end, she had gone 52-25 in SLIAC play and 68-36 overall. She also played two seasons for Eureka volleyball, appearing in 46 matches and racking up 201 kills, 71 digs, 69 total blocks and 32 service aces, and was a member of the tennis team.

Weith was a four-year all-conference member of the swim team. He owns school records in 1-meter and 3-meter diving, and he qualified for the NAIA District 20 swimming finals as a senior.

In addition to his swimming success, he established school track and field records in the long jump and triple jump and was a member of the golf team. A retired Lt. Col. Sheriff, Weith was a longtime contributor to various civic and volunteer programs.

White was a three-year football starter for the Red Devils. A two-time all-conference honoree, he was the co-captain of the 1974 team. He was also a member of the 1975 Hall of Fame Eureka golf team.

After graduating from EC and earning postgraduate degrees from Illinois State and West Georgia, White began a long career in education, teaching and coaching at Lincoln Elementary, Manual High School and Fulton County Schools in Georgia, among other places.

The 2016 football team finished 8-2 and made it to the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference championship game. It tied for the third-best single-season record in program history and remains one of only six Red Devil squads to win eight games or more. The team started a three-year run of consecutive conference championship appearances for the program.