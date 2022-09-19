Eureka College announces 2022 Alumni Award recipients

EUREKA– Each year, the Alumni Board and Board of Trustees of Eureka College recognize the successes, professional accomplishments, and heartfelt support of our alma mater by special individuals within our community. Eureka College is proud to announce the following recipients of our annual Alumni and Hall of Honor Awards.

Outstanding New Alumni - The Outstanding New Alumni Award exists to recognize excellence in one’s profession or service to his or her community within 15 years of graduation. This year’s recipients are: Gordon Barkley, III, Class of 2010 and Douglas Collins, Class of 2013.

Alumni Award of Merit - The Alumni Award of Merit exists to recognize lifetime excellence in one’s profession or service to his or her community. Up to four Awards of Merit may be given in a calendar year, and an alum may only receive this award once in their lifetime. This year’s recipient is Eileen Setti, Class of 1993.

Alumni Outstanding Achievement Award -The Alumni Outstanding Achievement Award exists to recognize alumni of Eureka College for a single or multiple acts of outstanding achievement in their profession, or in service to his or her community, or for a sustained period of outstanding achievement. This year’s recipients are: Joel Shoemaker, Class of 2006 and Susan Miceli-Green, Class of 2004.

Alumni Board President’s Award for Service -The Alumni Board President’s Award for Service recognizes dedication of one’s time and effort to the advancement of the college. It may be awarded to an individual, including, but not limited to, alumni of Eureka College. This year’s recipients are: Bucky Boland, Class of 1997 and Bill Schulz, Class of 1986.

Honorary Alumnus -The Eureka College Honorary Alumnus/Alumna Award recognizes a non-student who has provided great effort in the advancement of Eureka College, its students and/or mission. This year’s recipients are: Will Ball, Telly Wright and John Morris.

President’s Servant Leader Award-The President’s Servant Leader Award honors people from all spheres of leadership for their values of learning, service and leadership, which reflect the mission and core values of the college. The award is presented by the college president to individuals locally, nationally and internationally who are role models of servant leadership. This year’s recipients are: Jane Cahill, Class of 1977 and Lisa Maynard, Class of 2004.

Eureka College Hall of Honor Awards –Fine Arts Hall of Honor Award recognizes those individuals who have distinguished themselves as a performer, technician, artist, educator, arts administrator and supporter of arts. This year’s recipients are: Margaret “Peg” Toliver, Class of 1984, Tony Morstatter , Class of 1999, Lisa Marie Adkins Ryder, Class of 2005, Sheryl “Summer Selby” Drew, Class of 1971, Shelley Strasser, Class of 1987, Laura Weaver Hughes, Mark Kline, Class of 2012 and Asako Shimasaki Bishop, Class of 2007.

The Alumni Awards are presented annually during the fall homecoming celebration. Recipients have the opportunity to accept their awards in front of family, friends and other alumni at our annual Alumni Awards Celebration that will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the Terrill rooms of the Cerf Center. Hall of Honor recipients will be recognized at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Becker Auditorium in the Cerf Center.

All alumni are welcome to attend the award celebrations. For more information and to RSVP to either event, email alumni@eureka.edu or call (309) 467-6319. For a complete list of homecoming events, please visit eureka.edu/homecoming