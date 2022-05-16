Eureka coasts to crown

Eureka had an easy go of it at Thursday's El Paso-Gridley Sectional. The Hornets took team honors with 159 points, 90 ahead of the hosts.

Elsewhere, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson competed in the Tri-County Conference event May 9 at Seneca, while the Eureka boys hosted a quad on Thursday.

EP-G Sectional

The Hornets swept the relays that included the four by one (Grace Wegner, Kayleigh Tharp, Sophie Kaufman & Laurel Munson), four by two (Wegner, Tharp, Callie Schumacher & Munson), four by four (Wegner, Kaufman, Schumacher & Munson) and four by eight (Elle Knapp, Wegner, Schumacher & Meika Bender). On the individual side, Anna Perry captured the 800,1600 and 3200 by almost a minute and 25 seconds. Other qualifiers included Bender (second, 800), Kaufman (second, 400) and Munson (second, long jump).

LWRB advanced the four by four (McKinzie Kearfott, Riley Beer, Brooklyn Getz & Jaden Randall) and four by eight (Abi Hodel, B. Getz, Kearfott & Beer) relays along with Marley Leman (high jump), all of whom were second.

TCC

The boys saw Joel Weber (100, 200 and 400) and Luke Getz (800, 1600) combine to win five events to power them to first place. Colin Delagrange (3200) and Bricen Wilson (triple jump) were other winners. The co-op also took first in three relays.

Randall took first in the 200, as did the four by eight of Hodel, Kearfott, B. Getz and Addy Heineke.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw/Ridgeview/Tri-Valley/Eureka

The hosts collected wins from Luke Rinkenberger (800), Brady Monk (3200), Andon Evans (discus), Lance Wiegand (high jump) and JD Standish (pole vault). T-V emerged as the team winner.

The Eureka and Fieldcrest boys competed in yesterday's Tremont Sectional. The girls' state preliminaries that will include Eureka and LWRB begin this morning at 9 a.m. from O'Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston. The LWRB boys participate in the Kewanee Wethersfield Sectional on Friday with field event prelims to kick off at three and running ones at 5 p.m.

