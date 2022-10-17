Eureka City Council proclaims October 16 – 22 Friends of Library Week

EUREKA-The Eureka City Council has proclaimed October 16 – 22, as Friends of the Library Week in Eureka.

The Friends of the Eureka Public Library have contributed over $10,000 in the past seven years, supporting funding for books, audio visual aids, furniture, children’s library resources, and the elevator. Active volunteers assist the group with fundraising efforts that include the annual Quarter Auction, book sale, and bus trip.

During National Friends of the Library Week, October 16-22, 2022, members will be on hand to register new member and renew memberships for current members. There will be three membership levels: Basic for $15, Plus for $25, and a Lifetime Membership for $300. Persons who enroll in the basic membership are entitled to a $5.00 waiver of certain book fees (late fees or book sales); Persons who enroll in the Plus membership are entitled to two $5.00 waiver certificates. Other perks will be awarded to members throughout the year.

Members of the steering committee include Angie Arnold, Connie Klein, Barb Pitlik, Natalie Staudenmeier, Robin Staudenmeier, and Debbie Zook. For more information about how to join the Friends of the Library, contact Robin Staudenmeier at erstauden@gmail.com, or stop by the library’s front desk.

National Friends of Libraries Week is coordinated by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association with approximately 4,000 personal and group members representing hundreds of thousands of library supporters. United for Libraries supports those who govern, promote, advocate, and fundraise for libraries, and brings together library trustees, advocates, friends, and foundations into a partnership that creates a powerful force for libraries in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.ala.org/united.