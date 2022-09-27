Eureka chiropractor accused of defrauding Medicare

PEORIA — A Eureka chiropractor faces federal charges, accused in a $1.7 million scheme to defraud Medicare.

A federal grand jury returned a 13-count indictment filed on Sept. 20 against Carrie A. Musselman. The charges include health care fraud, wire fraud and obstruction of an audit.

Musselman is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 6 for an arraignment at the Peoria federal courthouse.

Musselman owns and operates Preferred Care Medical Center, which had “at various times” offices in El Paso, Monticello, Metamora, Peoria, Roanoke and Eureka, according to the indictment.

A person who answered the phone at the medical center on Friday referred questions to Musselman’s legal counsel. Attorney Sharbel Rantisi, recorded as appearing on her behalf, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Stemming from as early as May 2016, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of Illinois accuses her of establishing policies and procedures that directly benefited Musselman financially and defrauded health care benefit programs, including Medicare.

The indictment indicates she used improper codes and mischaracterized care — including falsely representing that services had been rendered by a physician when they had actually been performed by a “mid-level provider” — to receive payment for services that should not have been covered and payment in greater amounts than would have been allowed.

“In some instances, had Preferred Care disclosed that the service had been rendered by a mid-level provider, and not a physician, Medicare would not have paid anything for the service,” according to the indictment.

She is also accused of lying during a federal audit in November 2018, falsely saying a collaborating physician worked at Preferred Care and provided direct patient care.

Mid-level providers — those licensed to provide non-chiropractic medical services — were required to consult at least once a month with three collaborating physicians who are mentioned in the indictment. The mid-level providers could see patients but not bill for the physician or claim that service provided by the mid-level provider had been performed by the physician.

The 10 counts of wire fraud included in the indictment coordinate with wire communications Musselman is accused of using to make false claims with Medicare between Aug. 1, 2017 and Oct. 18, 2018.

Two counts of obstruction of a federal audit refer to the November 2018 audit as well as a December 2019 communication with an auditor. Prosecutors say Musselman tried to influence, obstruct and impede the contracting group that audited the business after it received more than $100,000 from Medicaid during 2018.

The federal law-enforcement effort happened Tuesday at Preferred Care Medical Center, 1932 S. Main St.

Rebecca Cramblit, a spokeswoman for the FBI office in Springfield, confirmed the visit took place. A court authorized it, she stated, but she would not provide additional details.

When contacted Wednesday, the Woodford County Sheriff's Office stated it wasn't involved in the operation and questions should be directed to the FBI.

A message was left with Preferred Care officials. The medical practice specializes in chiropractic care, according to its website.

FBI agents had a court authorized visit of the Eureka practice on Oct. 19, 2021.

FBI agents investigate a crime only if there is reason to believe it violated federal law, according to the agency. The FBI is the primary agency for investigating health-care fraud, for federal and private insurance programs.

The Eureka office of Preferred Care is the only remnant of what was a five-facility organization. An office was located in the Junction City shopping center in Peoria. Offices also were located in Roanoke, El Paso and in Metamora.