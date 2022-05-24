Experience Eureka!

The Eureka Business Association (EBA) is a local volunteer organization committed to supporting our local entrepreneurs, our community and local businesses within the CUSD District 140 boundaries.

• We meet at 8:00 am on the third Thursday of each month at City Hall. Visit our website at www.eurekabusiness.net to learn more about our mission and monthly meetings.

• We sell Eureka Gift Checks to encourage shopping at local businesses. Gift Checks can be used as cash and spent at the over 80 participating EBA member businesses. They are sold at the Eureka Public Library and Eureka Community Bank in $5, $10, and $25 denominations. They make excellent teacher, employee or volunteer gifts as well as birthday, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Christmas gifts!

• EBA hosts the following annual community events. Join us for an Eureka experience!

o Eureka Market on the Courthouse Lawn (third Saturday in June)

o Fourth of July Parade

o Taste of Eureka (September or October)

o Holiday Stroll – Saturday after Thanksgiving

• Follow the Eureka Business Association on Facebook for the latest news and local business highlights. Please direct all inquiries to eurekabusinessIL@gmail.com or contact us through our website: www.eurekabusiness.net.

Eureka Business Association 2022 Board

Jaimie McFarlin

Erin Ziegenhorn

Susan Bressner

Cynthia O’Neill

