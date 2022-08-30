Eureka boys stop Panthers

Eureka traveled to Washington for an Aug. 23 dual in the season opener for both cross country programs.

Elsewhere, Fieldcrest had runners compete in Wednesday’s Morris Early Bird Invitational, while Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson ran in the Light It Up Invite Saturday night at Clinton.

Eureka-Washington

Charlie Bardwell captured individual honors to help the Hornets prevail in the team standings. He was followed by Andrew Perry, Carson Lehman, Brady Monk and Gabe Gerber.

The hosts won the girls’ portion. Laurel Munson was the top finisher for Eureka followed by Claire Albertson, Meika Bender and Adeline Hubert.

Morris Early Bird

Fieldcrest did not have enough runners on hand for a team score on either side, Caleb Krischel (25th), Macy Gochanour (39th) and Clare Phillips (42nd) were the finishers.

The hosts (girls) and Sycamore (boys) were the team victors.

Light It Up Invite

Colin Delagrange placed in the top 10, as he ended up eighth. Other results were: Elly Heineke (18th), Brooklyn Getz (22nd), Connor Delagrange (51st), Wyatt Brown (58th), Toby Ulrich (62nd), Lyla Unzicker (72nd), Abi Hodel (84th), Colton Rebman (84th) and Lily Oliveri (88th).

A better sixth runner finish gave U-High the girls’ crown over Rochester, while U-H took the boys’ portion.

Eureka was part of Tuesday’s Metamora Invite at Black Partridge Park. Fieldcrest returns to competition Friday at 4:30 p.m. with the Twilite in the Woods Invite at the Seneca FFA Farm.