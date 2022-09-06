Eureka boys prevail

Eureka competed in a pentangular event on Aug. 30 at Metamora’s Black Partridge Park. Elsewhere, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson was in action at Chillicothe’s Three Sisters Park.

On Friday, Caleb Krischel (13th) and Aaralyn McCullough (45th) were Fieldcrest finishers at the Twilite in the Woods Invitational held at the Seneca FFA Farm.

Eureka/Elmwood-Brimfield/El Paso-Gridley/Peoria Notre Dame/Metamora

The Eureka boys took team honors, as Charlie Bardwell, Andrew Perry, Carson Lehman, Brady Monk and Luke Rinkenberger were the scorers.

Laurel Munson was first on the girls’ side followed by Meika Bender, Claire Albertson, Naomi Wegner and Naomi Roth.

LWRB-IVC

Henry/Midland sent a boys’ squad southwestward. Colin Delagrange (third), Wyatt Brown (11th), Connor Delagrange (12th), Brandon Melton (13th) and Braden Tomlinson (19th) were the co-op scorers.

Elly Heineke finished sixth followed by Brooklyn Getz (seventh), Abi Hodel (eighth), Lyla Unzicker (11th) and Lily Oliveri (12th).

Eureka and Fieldcrest return to action on Saturday. The Hornets venture to Detweiller Park in Peoria for the First to the Finish Invite, while the Knights trek to Princeton’s Zearing Park for the Gary Coates Invite. Both events start at 9 a.m.