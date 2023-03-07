EUREKA-On March 1, Governor Pritzker, along with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, announced the latest round of Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Grant Awards. The City of Eureka received $600,000 for Eureka Lake Park. This is a matching grant which means the City will match the grant dollars to provide several upgrades at Eureka Lake Park. The matching dollars will be covered by the City’s reserves. No loans or alternative funding will be used for this project.

As the popularity and use of Eureka Lake Park has grown, City Council has worked diligently to accommodate the growing number of requests for park use. It became clear that a plan was needed to ensure that the park was maximizing its utility. In January 2022, the City reached out to 3D Design Studios for planning assistance. Dan Dalziel, a landscape architect and grant expert, at 3D Design Studios, helped the City with developing a plan.

Mayor Eric Lind and the late Chuck Germann (Eureka City Council 2013-2022), were instrumental in driving this plan forward. Mayor Lind called upon the public for input into the future of Eureka parks. Throughout the year, the city worked on gathering information from public input as well as examining the assets currently available and those that were needed. It took more than a year of working to finalize a concept plan for Eureka Lake Park. This plan was utilized in an OSLAD application in the fall of 2022.

The City is grateful for this opportunity to provide greater amenities to residents and visitors. Community support has been overwhelming. The public input meetings for the park were some of the most well-attended meetings in recent history. The letters of support received from other organizations within the city have also been instrumental in garnering support for this project.

“This is an incredible moment in Eureka history as the city is slated to receive its biggest award to date” said City Services Coordinator Melissa Brown. She went on to add that “this plan has been a long time in the making and Mayor Lind has worked tirelessly to bring this together by garnering consensus from City Council, residents and state agencies.”

Mayor Lind added “It was great to see so many people excited for this project through our public input meetings, and the letters of support we received. I am eager to assist in bringing improvements that everyone can enjoy."

Work on the accepted park plan will begin as soon as possible in concert with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.