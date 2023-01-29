 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Farm is there — always — in creepy 'SNL' sketch

Jake from State Farm (Michael B. Jordan) helps a couple (Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner) with their insurance needs.

State Farm got a little free advertising — sort of — on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. 

A sketch starring "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan as Jake, the main character in the company's ads, in a spoof on the Bloomington-based insurance giant's typical commercials. 

The sketch starts out as a typical State Farm ad: A little girl has decided to "give her toys a bath" in the toilet, and a frustrated couple played by "SNL" stars Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner are preparing to pay for repairs. That's when Jordan, as Jake, shows up, promising that "State Farm has you covered, no matter what the issue."

The adults banter. Jordan offers a warm smile and the company's slogan: "Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there." Day's character leaves for work. 

That's when things take a turn. 

Day's character returns home to find that Jake is still there and has started to assimilate into the family. A series of scenes with increasingly tense undertones show Jake bonding with the wife and kids over time, while the husband grows increasingly depressed and caustic. 

Throughout, Jordan's character continues to offer State Farm slogans. "Save even more when you bundle home and auto," he whispers menacingly after shoving the husband against a wall. 

The sketch's conclusion brings Day's character to a bridge railing, where it appears the situation is about to grow very dark — before another insurance company mascot shows up to save the day. 

