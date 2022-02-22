Illinois on the small screen: 10 TV shows set in the Prairie State

While television is most often associated with Los Angeles or New York City, the Midwest has its fair share of shows that take place in Chicago or elsewhere in Illinois. Here’s a look at 10 shows set in Illinois — and one show that bucked the trend by filming in the Windy City, but taking place in the Big Apple.

1. The “Chicago” franchise

“Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf started a new family of NBC shows in 2012 with “Chicago Fire,” followed by “Chicago P.D.” in 2014 and “Chicago Med” in 2015. There was also “Chicago Justice,” though it lasted only one season, in 2017. All four shows take place and are filmed in Chicago, using real streets, buildings and other sites as their filming locales.

2. “Emily in Paris”

With two seasons out so far on Netflix, the majority of this show takes place and is filmed in Paris, but Chicago is seen in Season 1 as Emily’s hometown and workplace. The character riled Chicagoans in Season 1 with her diss of Lou Malnati’s pizza, but the show perhaps tried for redemption in Season 2, when Emily received a birthday gift all the way from Skokie, Illinois: a frozen deep dish pizza from a friend back home.

3. “Married… with Children”

The Bundys were a Fox TV mainstay from 1987 to 1997. The show took place in an unnamed Chicago suburb, with the opening footage showing scenes like Grant Park and Lake Shore Drive, and the exterior of their home shot in Deerfield. Alas, the rest of the show was filmed in California.

4. “Roseanne”

This ABC show ran from 1988 to 1997, featuring the Conner family in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois. The location of that town is unclear, but was thought to be in Fulton County, southwest of Peoria, or in a suburb west of Chicago. In real life, the show was filmed in Los Angeles, with some outdoor shots filmed in Evansville, Indiana. Additionally, Laurie Metcalf, who played Roseanne's sister Jackie Harris, was born in Carbondale, raised in Edwardsville, and graduated from Illinois State University in 1976.

5. “Family Matters”

This family comedy, a spinoff of the show “Perfect Strangers, aired from 1989 to 1998, first on ABC and later on CBS. The show took place in Chicago but was filmed in California. The exterior of the Winslow home was a real house in the Lincoln Park area of Chicago, but it was demolished in 2017 to make room for condos.

6. “Chicago Hope”

This medical drama aired on CBS from 1994 to 2000, taking place in a fictional hospital in Chicago. Despite the Chicago setting and namesake, filming happened almost entirely in Los Angeles.

7. “The Good Wife”

Running on CBS from 2009 to 2016, this legal and political drama followed a couple in the aftermath of a sex scandal. It was set in Chicago but filmed mostly in New York. Actor Gary Cole, who was born in Park Ridge and attended Illinois State University, had a recurring role on "The Good Wife" as Kurt McVeigh, a ballistics expert.

8. “Mike & Molly”

Airing on CBS from 2010 to 2016, this sitcom followed a Chicago couple who met in an Overeaters Anonymous group and began dating. (Fun fact: Melissa McCarthy, who played Molly, is an Illinois girl herself, born in Plainfield and attending school in Joliet.) However, the show itself was shot in Los Angeles, except for some outside photography in Chicago. (Another fun fact: Molly’s house used the same set as fellow Illinois-set TV show “Roseanne.”)

9. “Shameless”

From 2011 to 2021, Showtime’s “Shameless” followed a dysfunctional, working-class Chicago family, the Gallaghers. It was actually an adaptation of a British series by the same name. Unlike most other shows set in the Windy City, this one was filmed partially in Chicago, especially in the Lawndale neighborhood, with other scenes filmed in California.

10. “As the World Turns”

“ATWT” reigned in the soap opera world from 1956 to 2010 on CBS. It was set in a fictional town called Oakdale, Illinois, but was filmed in New York. There was at least one real Illinois connection, though: Kathryn Hays, who played Kim Hughes from 1972 until the show’s end, was born in Princeton and grew up in Joliet. In 2019, Princeton honored her with a star on the Walk of Fame outside the Apollo Theater.

…and one show that was filmed in Illinois, but didn’t take place here:

11. “Empire”

“Empire,” a popular musical drama that ran on Fox from 2015 to 2020, flip-flopped from the way most of the above TV shows were done: It took place in New York City, but was filmed in Chicago. The story centered on the fictional Empire Entertainment, a family-run hip-hop and entertainment company.

Sources: enjoyillinois.com, imdb.com, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Wikipedia

