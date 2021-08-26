Road closures for Sweet Corn Circus in Normal

NORMAL — Streets in uptown Normal will be closed Aug. 28 and 29 for the Sweet Corn Circus.

"No parking" signs will be posted at midnight Aug. 27 for Constitution Boulevard and noon for streets and lots. The event footprint will be closed at 2 p.m.

Closures include East Beaufort Avenue from Linden Avenue to Uptown Circle; Uptown Circle; Constitution Boulevard; North Street from Uptown Circle to Fell Avenue; Broadway Avenue from West Beaufort Avenue to College Avenue; the Trail East parking lot; and Constitution Trail from Linden street to Mulberry street.

Streets and parking lots will reopen at 6 p.m. Aug. 29

Parking at the College Avenue deck will be free during the event. Accessible parking spots have been relocated to the Trail East lot, closer to the festivities. Event parking is also available at Trail East, Trail West and Parkinson lots.

A map of the road closures can be found at arcg.is/0WWiuD.

The Sweet Corn Circus, previously the Sweet Corn Blues Festival, celebrates the circus traditions of Bloomington-Normal and includes family-friendly food and entertainment. There will be performances from Gamma Phi Circus, CirqueMania and additional roving circus performers throughout the festival weekend. The festival hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Contact 309-454-9595 for more information.

