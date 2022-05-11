Watch now: Sound of Illinois' spring barbershop show returns Saturday to charm Twin Cities

BLOOMINGTON — Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sound of Illinois Barbershop chorus had only once before canceled its annual May performance in the Twin Cities.

That was in 1945 during WWII, said the group’s historian and former chorus director, Jim Stahly.

But alas, the show must go on. And so his men’s a cappella chorus continues to hum swell tones in style into its 80th year.

Stahly, who calls himself a “back row baritone,” will help herald the return of their annual spring show on Saturday, and razzle-dazzle two in-person audiences at Heartland Community College. Fifty singers will perform either in chorus or as part of one of eight quartets.

Stahly said they’re salvaging a few country tunes they prepared for the canceled spring 2020 show, such as Garth Brooks’ “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “The Thunder Rolls.”

Also on the list are two competition tunes he said they’ll take to a July 8 international contest in Charlotte, North Carolina: “The Place Where The Lost Things Go” and “Trip A Little Light Fantastic,” both widely heard in "Mary Poppins."

During the pandemic, he said, it was a challenge to rehearse virtually when all you could hear was your own voice over computer speakers. The chorus now holds hybrid practice sessions on Tuesday evenings at the Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington.

Only four public performances have been held by the chorus since the spring 2020 lockdown, beginning May 2021 at a Morton park, then at Connie Link Amphitheatre the next month in Normal, plus Christmas shows at the McLean County Museum of History and at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.

To be singing in person again is rewarding, Stahly said, and performing a cappella brings a personal touch that makes celebrating a birthday or memorializing a lost loved one even more special. He recently performed at a funeral of the widow of a late chorus member.

While the club draws its 80 members from northern to central Illinois, Stahly said the “heart of it is Bloomington-Normal.” And with enough members to build eight quartets, he added their organization is “thriving.”

He said their shows have paraded in quartets since their early days and invited guest quartets as well.

“It’s pretty neat,” he said.

Current Sound of Illinois leadership includes music vice president Ben White, also the bass section leader, and co-directors Terry Ludwig and Tim Beutel. Stahly said their directors make practicing fun.

"They know the music," he said. "They know the voice, and they know the barbershop style."

Beutel's son, Lincoln, who goes by the nickname "Linc," is the youngest in the group, at age 9. He sings in a quartet that bears his name: "Linc 182."

Another quartet to lend your ears to Saturday is Harmony Guaranteed, with tenor Jim Waldorf, lead vocalist Kurt Gummerman, baritone Byron Blair, and bass Tom DeBord. The four have sung together for 30 years, which Stahly said is a long time for a quartet to be established.

Twin Cities Tunemen

Sound of Illinois’ founding can be traced back to 1942, and includes former Pantagraph staffer Joe Bunting. That’s according to a Babershopwiki.com page, which Stahly said he helps curate. He added they were the 22nd group in the country to register with the Society for Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America.

His late father, Forrest Stahly, was good friends with another early barbershop member and Pantagraph employee, Charlie Driver. The Pantagraph reported in 1992 that the senior Stahly began attending rehearsals after he saw an ad in the Bloomington-Normal newspaper and heeded his brother-in-law’s suggestion to go.

Jim Stahly said his father inherited Driver’s personal stash of newspaper clippings, and Stahly himself has since hosted those materials on the Barbershopwiki.com page, so their story will continue to be told.

The group was first called The Bloomington Harmony club. According to Pantagraph archives, they settled on "Sound of Illinois" in 1973, and dropped their previous title, "The Kountry Kernels."

A runner-up option falling short in the contest was "Twin Cities Tuneman."

Two of their quartets have gone on to win a gold medal at the international contests, with After Hours being the most recent to take top honors in 2018. Tim Beutel on tenor, lead Drew Ochoa, Dan Wessler on bass and baritone Bryan Zieler strung together a stirring rendition of "The Next Ten Minutes" by Theo Hicks.

That was a first big win for one of their quartets since 1953. As a whole, the Sound of Illinois chorus ranked third in the 1957 international contests, and then fourth in 1960.

Stahly, who turned 82 on Tuesday, said the chorus has sung for its biggest audiences at Wrigley Field. The group twice took on the national anthem at the Chicago Cubs’ home stadium, once in 1990 and 1997. He said he’ll never forget how they went there in their 1990 uniforms, which featured white pants and red polo shirts, and the Cubs were playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We didn’t even give it a second thought,” Stahly said, adding stadium staff rushed in blue baseball caps for them to wear.

Then in 1999, Stahly said he was part of a group that sang “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” to help honor longtime Cubs announcer Harry Caray’s memory.

He said they also had performed Christmas shows at State Farm headquarters, and at Make Music Normal.

Dapper ditties

A barbershop club may seem like an old-timey passion, yet new generations are breathing new life into it. Stahly said traditional barbershop music is passé, so they include contemporary arrangements in their repertoire.

However, getting it right isn’t as simple as a “high and tight” haircut. Stahly said it’s not easy because there are no accompanying instruments to fall back on.

“You have to rely on each other and have a lot of trust in each other,” he said.

They rehearse in search of a pitch-perfect sound, Stahly continued, and spend much time developing the intricacies of their voices, along with balancing and harmonizing them.

Their greatest outreach program is the annual Youth in Harmony Festival, which is planned for late October at the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts. Stahly said over 10,000 high school students from 17 schools spend a day singing with groups and mass chorus. Seeing youths responding to coaching is the most rewarding, he said.

After putting in the hours, Stahly added singing barbershop well is also thrilling. He said the Sound of Illinois chapter really forms a brotherhood with all the time they spend together.

“You become like family, really,” he said.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Sound of Illinois Spring Show 2022 – ‘Together Again!’ WHEN: Shows @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14 WHERE: The Astroth Community Education Center at Heartland Community College, 1500 Raab Road, Normal TICKETS: $10, available at the door. Or, order advance tickets found online through Thursday, May 12, at www.eventbrite.com. GET INVOLVED: Those interesting in joining Sound of Illinois are invited to rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Second Presbyterian Church, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.