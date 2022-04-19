Watch now: Normal's Leah Marlene reaches 'American Idol' top 14

Normal's Leah Marlene has made it to the top 14 in "American Idol."

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter was among 10 artists chosen by voters to advance to the next round of the competition. Ten other musicians competed to be chosen by judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan for the four remaining spots on Monday.

"I am just so grateful to be here — a little nervous, but just overwhelmingly grateful to be here right now," Leah Marlene told host Ryan Seacrest before the results were announced.

After being told that she would advance, she performed "Wisher to the Well," an original song that she also performed during her initial audition.

"It’s amazing," she told Seacrest after the performance. "I don’t even know what to think right now."

She followed up with similar sentiments in a post on social media: "My head is spinning trying to process this all right now," she wrote on Instagram. "All I know for certain is how intensely grateful I am."

Leah Marlene grew up in Normal with a childhood heavily influenced by music — her father is Derry Grehan, lead guitarist of Canadian rock band Honeymoon Suite — and got her start performing in uptown Normal by the age of 9. Events like the Sugar Creek Arts Festival and the Sweet Corn Circus offered her an early spotlight.

The 2019 Normal West High graduate is set to return at least one local stage this summer as part of the Saturdays on the Square concert series in downtown Bloomington. She’s joining Dan Hubbard on July 16 for a full-band experience.

The next episode of "American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. Sunday.

