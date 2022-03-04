Watch now: Normal's Leah Marlene Grehan shines on 'American Idol' stage

NORMAL — Leah Marlene Grehan grew up in a Normal house full of guitars and music, a childhood bursting with quirkiness by strumming chords while bouncing off pogo sticks.

Now 20 years old, her eccentric vibes have earned her a "golden ticket" to Hollywood in this season’s "American Idol" contest.

Her audition on the nationally televised show, released early on social media platforms Thursday, kicked off with "Steal My Girl" by One Direction. And the show’s judges were hooked.

Pop-star Katy Perry told her she has a “tremendous voice,” and the legendary Lionel Richie said, “You carry your strangeness so well.”

And that’s one of the highest compliments Grehan, who goes by Leah Marlene on stage, said she could get.

Richie continued: “You are so comfortable with yourself, it is refreshing."

Her "American Idol" audition clip has exceeded 800,000 views on Facebook, plus another 380,000 on YouTube. The full episode airs at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC. She’ll return to the show in a few weeks.

Normal’s own tunester

The Normal-raised singer-songwriter told The Pantagraph in a Zoom interview Friday that the "American Idol" judges embraced her for exactly who she is, and she’s grateful for that.

“It was wonderful to hear people that I had grown up with, to their music, enjoy what I have to give musically,” Grehan said.

Luke Bryan added at the audition there’s nothing about her that the judges could predict.

Grehan got her start performing in uptown Normal by the age of 9. Events like the Sugar Creek Arts Festival and the Sweet Corn Circus offered her an early spotlight.

“It's a sweet community and very supportive,” she said of the Twin Cities music scene.

Grehan said after being cooped up in her basement for months recording songs, performing in front of people again during the "American Idol" audition was a thrill.

“I was just on another level,” she exclaimed. “I was just very, very overly excited and enthusiastic.”

'Wisher to the well'

Grehan's second album, "Many Colors," launched Thursday night, blending a medley of pop, soul, funk, jazz and more in several original tunes. In the original lead-off track, she implores in song: “Don’t waste my time / Just read my mind / Don’t leave me out there / Hanging to dry.”

“When I cast my words like a magic spell / Said the wisher to the well,” she continues to chime in the chorus.

Grehan told The Pantagraph the songs of "Many Colors" illustrate the diversity of music she likes to make, and they offer a vibrant listening experience. She said she likes writing songs that she feels in her bones and her soul.

“Every song is a different color,” the musician said. “It's a different feel, and a different tone and a different sound. But at the same time, it all sounds like me, and I'm really proud of how it all came together.”

An album drop party and viewing of the "American Idol" episode is planned this Sunday at The Stable, 236 E. Front St., Bloomington. Grehan said she’ll play a set at 6:30 p.m. before the show airs at 7 p.m. that evening.

Her advice for young, aspiring musicians: All the things that make you different “are your frickin’ superpowers.”

“Embrace that,” Grehan continued, “because that’s what makes you so special.”

She advised them to never cover that up or be anybody else, because the world needs the uniqueness they have to give.

“Let that shine. That's going to give you the best art you could possibly make.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.